Gray, Rockies shut out Giants

Jun 24, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; Colorado Rockies left fielder Raimel Tapia (15) steals second base against San Francisco Giants shortstop Donovan Solano (7) during the second inning at Oracle Park.

Jon Gray combined with three relievers on a six-hit shutout, and David Dahl provided all the offense with a two-run home run Monday night, giving the Colorado Rockies a 2-0 victory over the host San Francisco Giants in the opener of a three-game series.

Gray combined with Jairo Diaz, Scott Oberg and Wade Davis on Colorado’s fourth shutout of the season, all of which have been recorded on the road.

The Colorado foursome outdueled left-hander Drew Pomeranz and two Giants relievers, who combined to allow just five hits while striking out 13. Pomeranz tied a career high with 11 of those strikeouts.

Dahl delivered the game’s only scoring after a one-out single by Charlie Blackmon in the third inning. The left-handed hitter went the opposite way against Pomeranz, sending his ninth homer of the season over the left field fence.

That’s all the offense Gray (8-5) and his mates would need.

In recording his first career win at San Francisco, Gray stranded baserunners in scoring position in three of his six innings. He allowed four of the Giants’ six hits while, walking two and striking out six.

The 27-year-old also pitched effectively, albeit in defeat, when he dropped a 1-0 decision at San Francisco in April.

A baserunning blunder cost the Giants their best opportunity in the seventh inning with Diaz on the mound.

With two outs and Joe Panik on first, Mike Yastrzemski lashed a double to left-center field. But instead of Panik holding at third with the Giants two runs down, he made a dash for the plate and was thrown out to end the inning.

Hot-hitting Alex Dickerson was waiting on deck.

Oberg pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning, striking out two, before Davis notched his 10th save with a perfect ninth.

Pomeranz (2-8), who brought a 7.09 ERA into the game and had been bombed for seven runs in 4 1/3 innings in his previous start, allowed five hits and two runs in five innings. He walked two to go with his 11 strikeouts, which matched his career-best total set for Boston in 2016 and tied the following season, also for the Red Sox.

Derek Holland and Trevor Gott combined for four no-hit innings of relief to keep the Giants close.

Panik had two hits for the Giants, who out-hit the Rockies 6-5.

