Rockies homer twice in 10th to beat Giants

Ryan McMahon delivered a two-run homer in the 10th inning and C.J. Cron followed with a solo blast as the Colorado Rockies evened their three-game series against the host San Francisco Giants with a 7-5 win on Tuesday.

San Francisco’s Brandon Crawford had three hits and forced extra innings when he tied the score at 4-4 in the ninth with a leadoff home run against Daniel Bard (1-1). Garrett Hampson put the Rockies ahead in the top of the ninth with a pinch-hit homer off former Colorado reliever Jake McGee.

Colorado’s Yonathan Daza began the 10th inning as the automatic runner at second base, and he scored on McMahon’s 449-foot blast off rookie Gregory Santos (0-2). Cron then added an insurance run with a blast to right field.

Giants catcher Buster Posey had three hits and singled home a run in the bottom of the 10th off Carlos Estevez, who recorded his first save.

Cron, Hampson and Charlie Blackmon each had two hits for the Rockies, who snapped a four-game losing streak against the Giants.

Blackmon ended a 0-for-14 skid and gave the Rockies a lead in the first with a two-out, two-run double off Aaron Sanchez.

The Giants answered with a run in the bottom half of the first and pulled even in the fourth when rookie Jason Vosler recorded his first career RBI with a two-out double to right field off Chi Chi Gonzalez.

Belt put the Giants ahead 3-2 with two outs in the fifth. His 364-foot homer to right came off the Gonzalez, who gave up three runs on seven hits over five innings. The right-hander struck out four without issuing a walk.

Sanchez allowed two runs on one hit and five walks with six strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings. He walked the bases loaded in the fourth before McMahon grounded out against Jose Alvarez to end the inning.

Colorado tied the game at 3-3 in the sixth when Cron scored on Dom Nunez’s grounder with one out. The game was then briefly delayed when plate umpire Kerwin Danley left the contest after taking a foul ball off his mask.

--Field Level Media