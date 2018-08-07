Astros again beat Giants on late homer

Tyler White hit a two-run home run with one out in the eighth inning Tuesday afternoon, delivering the visiting Houston Astros a 2-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants and a sweep of a two-game interleague series.

It was the second game in a row that Houston overturned a late 1-0 deficit with a home run. On Monday, Marwin Gonzalez’s three-run shot with two outs in the ninth inning gave the Astros a 3-1 win.

The Tuesday contest began as a pitchers’ duel between Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel and Giants lefty Madison Bumgarner, with Chase d’Arnaud’s second-inning RBI single off Keuchel providing the only scoring until the eighth.

The Giants elected to pinch-hit for Bumgarner in the seventh after he’d thrown 100 pitches, leaving the fate of the game in hands of the San Francisco bullpen.

Three batters later into the eighth, the Astros had the lead. Gonzalez greeted right-hander Ray Black (1-1) with a double, and with one out, White unloaded on his fourth homer of the season to left field.

The Houston bullpen took care of things from there, with Collin McHugh and Ryan Pressly combining for a scoreless eighth inning before Hector Rondon worked around a walk in the ninth for his 13th save.

All told, the five-man Astros bullpen, including Tony Sipp and Joe Smith in the seventh inning, shut out the Giants on one hit with five strikeouts over the final three innings.

The Astros allowed three or fewer runs for the eighth consecutive game.

Smith (4-1), who struck out the only two men he faced to end the seventh inning, was credited with the win.

Bumgarner blanked the Astros on five hits over his seven innings. He walked three and struck out seven.

He was matched nearly pitch for pitch by Keuchel, who gave up one run on three hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out five.

The Giants’ lone run came after Brandon Crawford led off the second inning with a double. After Austin Slater was hit by a pitch with one out, d’Arnaud singled in Crawford for an early 1-0 lead.

White and Jake Marisnick had two hits apiece for the Astros, who won for the sixth time in their last seven games while completing a 6-2 Western swing.

Alen Hanson tripled for the Giants, who lost for the fourth time in their past five games.

Hanson’s triple led off the seventh inning with the Giants leading 1-0 and prompted to the decision to pinch-hit for Bumgarner.

After Steven Duggar struck out, the Giants sent Hunter Pence to the plate to hit for Bumgarner, but Smith fanned him. The right-hander then also struck out Andrew McCutchen to retain the one-run deficit and set the stage for White’s game-winning homer.

The Astros out-hit the Giants 9-4.

