Early homers power Giants past Angels

Wilmer Flores and Austin Slater each homered to give host San Francisco a big lead early in the game, and the Giants coasted to a 7-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.

August 19, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) bats against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Flores hit a three-run homer in the third inning and Slater hit a two-run homer in the fourth, both off Angels starter Patrick Sandoval, to stake Giants starter Johnny Cueto to an early lead.

Cueto took it from there, taking a shutout into the sixth inning before the Angels got on the scoreboard on Anthony Rendon’s two-out RBI double that knocked Cueto out of the game.

Albert Pujols’ RBI single later in the inning off Giants reliever Andrew Suarez got the Angels to within 5-2, but they never got closer.

It marked the 2,086th RBI of Pujols’ career, tying him with Alex Rodriguez for third on the all-time list behind Hank Aaron (2,297) and Babe Ruth (2,214).

Cueto (2-0) gave up two runs on four hits and one walk in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out eight.

Sandoval (0-3) has gone winless in his first 13 big league starts going back to last season. It’s the longest winless streak to start a career in Angels history.

Sandoval gave up five runs on six hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out one.

The Giants added to their lead in the seventh inning with a sacrifice fly by Evan Longoria and an RBI single by Flores to go up 7-2. Flores finished with two hits and a season-high four RBIs.

Slater, Longoria and Mike Yastrzemski also had two hits apiece for San Francisco.

The Giants took the lead for good in the third inning after Slater began with a walk, and two outs later, Longoria reached on an infield single. Flores followed with his three-run homer on a changeup, Flores’ fifth homer of the season.

Slater, who missed the previous three games with a flexor strain in his right elbow, had a productive return with the homer, a single, walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.

—Field Level Media