Dodges romp past Giants in first game of doubleheader

Chase Utley and Joc Pederson each had four hits Saturday and rookie Walker Buehler won for the first time as the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled to a 15-6 victory over the San Francisco Giants in the first game of a doubleheader.

The Dodgers set a franchise record by coming to the plate 27 times with runners in scoring position, going 12-for-27 in those situations. The Dodgers had 20 hits, including nine for extra bases.

Giants infielder Pablo Sandoval pitched the ninth inning, getting three consecutive ground balls on 11 pitches. Sandoval was the first Giants position player to take the mound since 1991.

Buehler (1-0) struck out six over five innings in his second career start, throwing 94 pitches. He scattered just three singles over his final four scoreless innings, recovering from a rough first inning when he gave up two runs on three hits with a walk and a wild pitch.

Utley had three doubles among his four hits, while Chris Taylor and Cody Bellinger each added three hits, as the Dodgers ended a three-game losing streak. Utley and Taylor each scored four runs, the first time the Dodgers had two players score at least four runs since Cory Snyder and Raul Mondesi in 1994.

Giants starter Chris Stratton (2-2) lasted just 1 1/3 innings, giving up six runs on six hits with four walks.

Pederson, Bellinger and Max Muncy all drove in runs in the opening inning, with the Giants responding for two runs of their own on a Pablo Sandoval RBI single and Buehler’s wild pitch that brought home Andrew McCutchen.

The Dodgers were able to add three more runs in the second inning on a Taylor home run, and back-to-back RBI triples from Bellinger and Pederson. They were never threatened again, scoring multiple runs in five separate innings.

In his first game with the Giants, Alen Hanson hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning. The Giants’ Nick Hundley added a home run in the eighth inning, his second.

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig crashed into the wall in the right field corner while making a catch in the first inning, and also fouled a ball off his foot, leaving the game in the third inning. Giants pitching coach Curt Young was ejected in the third inning for arguing balls and strikes.

The split doubleheader was scheduled to make up an April 6 game between the teams that was rained out. It was just the sixth rainout in AT&T Park history and first in 12 years.

—Field Level Media