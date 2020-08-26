Giants rally, three times, to beat Dodgers in 11 innings

EditorsNote: changed “better” to “batter” in 12th graf

August 25, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler (19) kneels during the national anthem before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Solano belted a two-out, two-run, walk-off homer in the 11th inning Tuesday night, allowing the San Francisco Giants to rally past the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers 10-8 in the opener of a three-game series between the National League West rivals.

After the Dodgers had taken their fourth lead of the game on Justin Turner’s RBI infield single with two outs in the top of the 11th, the Giants tied the game on Evan Longoria’s fourth hit — an RBI single off the eighth Dodgers pitcher, Dennis Santana (1-2).

Santana then struck out Brandon Belt, who had homered twice earlier, but Solano smacked his second homer of the season to extend San Francisco’s winning streak to seven games.

Sam Selman (1-0), who got the final out of the top of the 11th, was credited with the win. Selman was the 10th pitcher of the night for San Francisco.

The Giants trailed 3-0 and 6-3 before forcing extra innings with single tallies in the fifth, seventh and ninth innings. San Francisco drew even on Belt’s second home run of the game, a one-out solo shot off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen in the ninth.

Belt finished 4-for-5 with two homers, a double, a single and five RBIs. Longoria scored four times.

The Dodgers, who were seeking a fifth straight win, built a pair of early three-run leads sandwiching Belt’s first homer, a three-run shot.

LA got to Johnny Cueto for three in the first on a single by Corey Seager, a double by Turner and then a three-run homer by Max Muncy, his eighth of the season.

Belt tied the game in the bottom of the first, connecting off Dodgers starter Julio Urias after a walk to Wilmer Flores and a single by Longoria.

The two homers gave Belt five on the season.

The Dodgers rebuilt their lead in the third on a solo homer by Seager — his eighth — a Cueto wild pitch that scored Turner and a RBI double by Joc Pederson.

Cueto was pulled one batter into the fifth inning, charged with six runs and eight hits in four innings. He walked one and struck out six.

The Giants chipped away at the deficit, getting within 6-4 on Belt’s fourth RBI of the night, a run-scoring double in the fifth, and then 6-5 in the seventh when Joey Bart grounded into a double play with the bases loaded and no outs.

Slideshow (31 Images)

Urias allowed four runs and six hits in his four innings. He walked three and struck out six.

Turner finished with four hits and scored three times for the Dodgers, who lost for the first time in three extra-inning games this season. Cody Bellinger added three hits and Seager two.

—Field Level Media