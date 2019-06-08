Giants top Dodgers, end Kershaw's win streak

EditorsNote: Added ERA stat in 2nd graf

Jun 7, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy (15) stands in front of baseballs commemorating his total number of wins before a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Pillar and Brandon Crawford drove in runs and left-hander Drew Pomeranz delivered five scoreless innings as the San Francisco Giants earned a 2-1 victory Friday over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers to become the first team to hand Clayton Kershaw a loss in nearly 11 months.

In what might have been one last chance to remain in the starting rotation, Pomeranz gave up just three hits with seven strikeouts and just one walk as he lowered his ERA to 7.16 for the season.

The Dodgers also lost as a team with Kershaw on the mound for the first time since the Giants beat them Aug. 13 of last year, with the lefty getting a no-decision that day.

Kershaw (5-1) gave up two runs on six hits over seven innings, throwing just eight pitches in his final inning. But the sixth was his undoing, and it started with a leadoff walk to Brandon Belt.

After Evan Longoria singled, Pillar delivered a one-out RBI single to left field to score Belt. A wild pitch by Kershaw moved Longoria and Pillar up a base before Crawford brought home Longoria on a fielder’s choice ground ball to second base.

Kershaw took the loss for the first time since July 21 of last season against the Milwaukee Brewers, ending the longest active streak of starts without a loss at 21 games.

Pomeranz was coming off a brutal May in which he was 0-3 with a 19.16 ERA. The Giants still had faith that he could have success against a Dodgers lineup heavy on left-handed bats, moving his start back a game so he could face Los Angeles.

Pomeranz might not be doing well against the rest of the league, but he has a 3.21 ERA against the Dodgers, compared to a 9.00 ERA against everybody else.

Reyes Moronta (3-4) pitched a scoreless sixth inning to earn the victory. Closer Will Smith pitched the ninth inning for his 14th save.

The Dodgers cut the Giants’ advantage in half in the eighth inning on a home run to center field from Chris Taylor, his fifth. It is the only run the Dodgers have scored over their last 17 innings, going back to the third inning of Wednesday’s defeat at Arizona.

The Dodgers lost consecutive games for the first time since April 23-24 at Chicago against the Cubs. The Giants have defeated the Dodgers three times in the last four games between the teams.

—Field Level Media