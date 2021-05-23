Julio Urias strikes out 10, drives in three as Dodgers sweep Giants

Julio Urias became the first pitcher in more than two years to drive in three runs and strike out 10 batters in the same game and Gavin Lux added his second grand slam in six days as the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a three-day demolition of the host San Francisco Giants with an 11-5 victory on Sunday afternoon.

Slideshow ( 10 images )

Coming on the heels of 2-1 and 6-3 victories, the sweep-completing win pushed the Dodgers past the Giants in the National League West standings after San Francisco had overtaken the defending champions on April 30.

Comforted by a huge lead that he had a big hand in building, Urias (7-1) breezed through six innings, allowing two runs and three hits. He struck out 10 and did not allow a walk.

Meanwhile, Urias had the big blow in a three-run second inning against Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani (4-2), a two-out, two-run double after the Dodgers had already gone up 1-0 on an RBI single by Yoshi Tsutsugo.

The visitors broke the game wide open with a seven-run third, when Urias came to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs after the Giants, down 5-0, had elected to walk DJ Peters.

Urias kept the inning alive with an infield single, making it 6-0, before Lux ended DeSclafani’s day with a 413-foot blast over the wall in right-center field.

Lux also had a grand slam Tuesday in a 9-1 home win over Arizona. Coincidentally, Urias also pitched that game.

Urias finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and in doing so became the first pitcher with the three-RBI/10-strikeout combination since Zack Wheeler for the New York Mets against the Philadelphia Phillies in April of 2019.

Zack Greinke also accomplished the feat earlier in April of 2019.

Lux and Will Smith joined Urias in the two-hit column for the Dodgers, who won their seventh straight. Smith, Max Muncy and Matt Beaty scored twice for Los Angeles.

Muncy had his 10th homer of the season, a solo shot, in the fourth inning.

Austin Slater accounted for the Giants’ two runs off Urias with a sixth-inning home run, his fifth of the season. Slater scored twice in the game, as did teammate Mike Tauchman.

Mike Yastrzemski later laced a two-run double in a three-run eighth inning that capped the game’s scoring for San Francisco, which had entered the showdown series on a five-game winning streak.

DeSclafani, who was pulled immediately after Lux’s grand slam, was charged with 10 runs on nine hits in 2 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out three.

--Field Level Media