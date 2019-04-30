Longoria rallies Giants past Dodgers

EditorsNote: adds “saw” in second graf

Apr 29, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey (28) looks on during a stoppage in play in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Evan Longoria cleared the bases with a seventh-inning double Monday night, rallying the San Francisco Giants to a 3-2 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on a record-breaking night for Cody Bellinger in the opener of a three-game series.

The outcome ended two streaks, with the Giants snapping a three-game skid, while the Dodgers saw their four-game winning streak end.

The Dodgers came up short despite Bellinger’s 37th RBI of the season, the most in major league history before May 1. His sixth-inning single broke a three-way tie for the record that he temporarily shared with Mark McGwire and Juan Gonzalez.

Thanks in part to Bellinger’s hit, Los Angeles took a 2-0 lead into the last of the seventh before reliever Ross Stripling (1-2), the third Dodgers pitcher, allowed a single to Joe Panik, a double to Yangervis Solarte and a walk to Brandon Belt to load the bases with one out.

Dylan Floro came on to strike out Buster Posey for the second out before Longoria hit his liner to left field, driving home all three baserunners for a 3-2 Giants lead.

The Dodgers threatened in the eighth when Reyes Moronta, the fourth Giants pitcher, walked Bellinger and Max Muncy with two outs.

Moronta then got Enrique Hernandez to line out to center field to retain the one-run lead.

Giants closer Will Smith worked around a one-out single by Austin Barnes to throw a scoreless ninth inning and record his seventh save.

After starters Kenta Maeda of the Dodgers and Jeff Samardzija of the Giants were removed at the end of five shutout innings apiece, Los Angeles went up 2-0 against San Francisco reliever Tony Watson in the sixth.

Singles by Joc Pederson, Justin Turner and Bellinger produced the first run before Muncy stroked a double to make it 2-0, still with just one out.

The Giants then got a break when Hernandez greeted Sam Dyson with a liner to shortstop Brandon Crawford, who doubled Bellinger off third base to end the inning.

Dyson (1-0), who also worked a scoreless seventh inning, got the win.

Neither Maeda nor Samardzija got a decision.

Maeda worked into and out of trouble for his five innings, managing a shutout despite allowing seven hits and two walks. He struck out three.

Samardzija was much more effective in his stint, limiting the Dodgers to two hits and one walk. He struck out one.

Slideshow (14 Images)

Solarte and Panik had two hits apiece for the Giants, who were coming off a three-game home sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees.

Bellinger had two hits for the Dodgers, who were out-hit 11-9.

—Field Level Media