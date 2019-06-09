Muncy's HR stands up as Dodgers blank Giants 1-0

Max Muncy’s first-inning home run was all starting pitcher Walker Buehler needed as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers earned a fiery 1-0 victory Sunday over the rival San Francisco Giants.

Jun 9, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Enrique Hernandez (14) fields a ground ball during the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

Buehler (7-1) gave up five hits over seven scoreless innings with a walk and nine strikeouts as the Dodgers rallied to win the series after a defeat on Friday. Los Angeles is unbeaten in 11 consecutive series (9-0-2) while winning for the ninth time in their last 11 games.

Giants starter Madison Bumgarner (3-6) was nearly as good as Buehler, giving up his one run on four hits over seven innings with a walk and five strikeouts. The home run he allowed into McCovey Cove by Muncy, the second batter of the game, seemingly brought out an edge in the veteran left-hander.

Thinking Muncy took too long to go into his home-run trot, Bumgarner shouted at the Dodgers’ left-handed hitter before he even reached first base. Muncy first reacted by brushing his hands toward Bumgarner as he approached first base, then appeared to invite the pitcher for a physical altercation as he jogged between first and second base.

The two shouted at each other off and on until Muncy crossed the plate, with home-plate umpire Will Little getting involved by approaching Bumgarner near the mound in an attempt to restore peace. The homer was the 13th of the season for Muncy.

The Giants had their opportunities, but went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. San Francisco’s best chance to score came in the sixth inning when they had Mike Yastrzemski on third base and Evan Longoria at first with nobody out.

Pablo Sandoval then sent a hard smash that Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner fielded on a short hop while on one knee before throwing home as Yastrzemski was retired in a rundown. Buehler further escaped the jam by getting Stephen Vogt on a line drive and Kevin Pillar on a flyout to center field.

Dodgers right-hander Pedro Baez pitched a scoreless eighth inning before closer Kenley Jansen struck out two in a perfect ninth inning for his 19th save.

The Dodgers won despite not putting a runner in scoring position the entire game. The Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger went 0-for-9 in the series with three strikeouts but did walk four times.

The Giants lost a one-run game for just the sixth time in 20 opportunities this season

