Seager, Turner lead Dodgers past Giants

Jun 8, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA;

Corey Seager had four hits and four RBIs to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-2 win over the host San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

Seager finished 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and has hits in 13 of his last 14 games.

Justin Turner, who was questionable to play because of a tight hamstring, went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs — the first run driven in on a sacrifice fly to break a 2-2 tie.

Los Angeles starter Rich Hill (3-1) earned the win with five innings of two-run ball, allowing seven hits, walking three and striking out six.

Donovan Solano had two of San Francisco’s eight hits and drove in a run, and Aramis Garcia hit a solo homer for the Giants, who are 4-3 in June.

Starter Jeff Samardzija (3-5) took the loss.

With Los Angeles’ top of the order up again in the third after leaving the bases full in the first inning, the Dodgers loaded them again and this time cashed in.

Leadoff hitter Joc Pederson struck out but reached on a wild pitch, then Turner doubled for the second time, and hot-hitting Cody Bellinger was intentionally walked — the second of his three intentional passes.

Seager lined a single to right field to score Pederson, but Samardzija worked a pair of fielder’s choices to keep it 1-0.

Garcia sliced a 91 mph fastball from Hill beyond the fence in the short right field corner leading off the Giants’ third to tie it 1-1. Solano drove in Kevin Pillar for the Giants’ lone lead at 2-1 in the fourth.

Seager’s first RBI double plated Turner in the fifth to knot the game at 2-2, and Hill kept it tied by working out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the fifth, getting Pillar to foul out and Brandon Crawford to ground into a double play.

The Dodgers loaded the bases once again in the sixth, and Turner put them up for good with a sacrifice fly to score Kyle Garlick, who recorded his first major league hit with a pinch-hit double.

Los Angeles blew open the game with a four-run eighth against Dereck Rodriguez by loading the bases for the fifth time, scoring twice on walks and two more on Seager’s second double.

Relievers Julio Urias, Joe Kelly and Yimi Garcia combined for four scoreless innings to close out the game for the Dodgers.

