Turner finally goes deep as Dodgers blast Giants

Justin Turner hit his first home run of the season, one of three Dodgers to go deep Tuesday night, as Los Angeles won for the fifth time in six games, a 10-3 drubbing of the host San Francisco Giants.

Apr 30, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Drew Pomeranz (37) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

David Freese and Enrique Hernandez also homered while starter Walker Buehler pitched 5 1/3 effective innings for Los Angeles, which became the first team in the majors to reach 20 wins. Chris Taylor and Austin Barnes added two-run doubles in a six-run sixth.

Buster Posey and Brandon Belt each drove in a run in the bottom of the sixth as the Giants responded to the Dodgers’ big inning with a pair of runs to chase Buehler from the game. San Francisco starter Drew Pomeranz (1-3) gave up three runs on three hits over four innings with two walks and three strikeouts.

Despite a victory in the series opener Monday, the Giants have lost four of their last five games.

Buehler (3-0) fell behind early on an RBI single from Kevin Pillar in the second inning, but settled down to retire 11 consecutive batters through the end of the fifth inning. The right-hander gave up three runs on six hits over his 5 1/3 innings with one walk and six strikeouts.

Freese’s drive in the fourth inning, his second homer of the year, hit the edge of the corrugated metal landing atop the high right field wall and bounced back into play. The ground rules at Oracle Park consider that enough for a home run.

Hernandez’s sixth home run of the season, and his second on the year against the Giants, capped the Dodgers’ six-run sixth. With his seventh-inning homer, Turner became the Dodgers’ last position player from the Opening Day roster to go deep.

Giants left-hander Ty Blach was roughed up in his season debut, giving up seven runs on seven hits over 3 1/3 innings of relief with three walks and one strikeout.

The Dodgers were without center fielder A.J. Pollock, who was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier Tuesday with a right elbow infection. Matt Beaty, who was called up to replace Pollock on the roster, singled in the eighth inning in his first career at-bat.

—Field Level Media