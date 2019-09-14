Beede, Giants post 1-0 win over Marlins

Tyler Beede made a second consecutive scoreless start, and Buster Posey drove in the game’s only run with a sixth-inning single Friday night as the host San Francisco Giants opened a three-game series against the Miami Marlins with a 1-0 victory.

Beede (5-9), Tyler Rogers and Shaun Anderson combined on a four-hitter, helping the Giants (71-77) win for just the second time in five tries on their seven-game homestand.

Sandy Alcantara (5-13) was the hard-luck loser for the Marlins (51-96).

As an encore performance to the five shutout innings he threw Sept. 7 in a 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, Beede worked 6 1/3 innings, allowing just three hits. He walked one and struck out five.

All three hits he allowed were singles, including one to Magneuris Sierra to open the seventh inning in a 1-0 game.

However, Posey gunned down Sierra trying to steal, which helped Beede avoid a potential jam after he walked the next batter, Harold Ramirez.

Rogers came on to get the last two outs of the seventh, then threw a 1-2-3 eighth before handing off to Anderson for the ninth.

Pinch hitter Curtis Granderson opened the ninth with a single, but Anderson got Miguel Rojas to ground into a double play and then struck out pinch hitter Austin Dean to wrap up his second save.

Alcantara took a six-hit shutout in the sixth but then surrendered an inning-opening double to Stephen Vogt.

A Kevin Pillar infield out advanced Vogt to third, from where he jogged home on Posey’s RBI single to left field.

Alcantara went on to complete seven innings, allowing just the one run on nine hits. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.

The 24-year-old was coming off a shutout effort in a 9-0 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Brandon Belt collected three hits, including two doubles, and Vogt added a single and a double for the Giants, who out-hit the Marlins 9-4.

In losing for a fifth straight time, Miami did not record an extra-base hit.

