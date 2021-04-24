Giants' Alex Wood mostly silences slumping Marlins

Alex Wood allowed one hit over seven innings and the host San Francisco Giants defeated the Miami Marlins 5-3 night in the second game of their four-game series on Friday night.

Slideshow ( 20 images )

Marlins rookie shortstop Jazz Chisholm Jr. led off the game with a 427-foot home run to right center field off a 90 mph sinker from Wood. But he allowed only one more baserunner, a two-out walk to Garrett Cooper in the fourth inning, and struck out seven. He threw 97 pitches, 61 for strikes.

The Marlins lost for the fourth time in their past five games.

The Giants have won five six games and have beaten the Marlins three straight times.

Jesus Aguilar added a two-run home run off Jake KcGee with two outs in the top of the ninth for the Marlins, capitalizing on a throwing error by Wilmer Flores that Miguel Rojas to reach base extend the inning. But McGee rebounded by striking out Cooper to end the game.

Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara failed to pitch past the fifth inning for the first time this season. Alcantara gave up a two-run home run in the third inning, a 94.5-mph sinker that Mike Yastrzemski smacked over the left field fence.

Alcantara, who walked Tommy La Stella to lead off the inning, had pitched at least six innings in each of his first four starts. He threw 93 pitches (55 for strikes) and struck out four, but walked four and allowed four hits.

The Giants tacked on three runs in the bottom of the seventh off the Marlins bullpen on RBI singles by Flores and Brandon Belt, and a sacrifice fly by Darin Ruf.

Mauricio Dubon led off the inning with a double off reliever Adam Cimber and was nearly thrown out at second by Adam Duvall. The Marlins challenged play but Dubon was ruled safe.

--Field Level Media