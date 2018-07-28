Brewers rally to beat Bumgarner, Giants

EditorsNote: Update 3: Tweaks lede, grafs 10-12 after stat change

Chase Anderson outdueled Madison Bumgarner and Ryan Braun drove in two runs Friday night, delivering the Milwaukee Brewers a 3-1 win over the host San Francisco Giants.

Jeremy Jeffress got Buster Posey to ground out with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth inning, helping the Brewers hold on for their fourth win in their last five games.

After back-to-back doubles by Posey and Brandon Crawford put the Giants on the board in the second inning, Milwaukee did the rest of the scoring with single runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings against Bumgarner (3-4).

Braun’s RBIs came on an infield out in the sixth to tie the game at 1-1 and a two-out single in the eighth that plated Christian Yelich, who had doubled, to increase the Milwaukee lead to 3-1.

In between, the Brewers broke a 1-1 tie in the seventh when Hernan Perez singled, was sacrificed to second by Manny Pina, stole third and scored on Orlando Arcia’s groundout.

Anderson (7-7) limited the Giants to one run and four hits in six innings. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.

After newly acquired Joakim Soria pitched a scoreless seventh, the Giants threatened in the eighth against Jeffress after two were out.

Singles by Steven Duggar and Alen Hanson, followed by a four-pitch walk to Andrew McCutchen, loaded the bases. But Jeffress got Posey on a weak grounder to third to end the inning.

Brewers closer Corey Knebel worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save in two nights and 14th of the season.

Bumgarner was lifted after eight innings, having given up all three Brewers runs (two earned) on six hits. He walked one and struck out five.

Yelich had two hits for the Brewers, who are 2-0 to open an eight-game California swing.

Both of Yelich’s hits were doubles. Keon Broxton added one more double for the Brewers’ only extra-base hits on the night.

Each team had six hits.

Hanson collected two hits for the Giants, who have lost five of six.

—Field Level Media