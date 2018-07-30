Posey's 4-hit day leads Giants past Brewers

EditorsNote: rewords seventh and 10th grafs

Buster Posey collected four hits, including a bases-clearing double in a four-run third inning on Sunday afternoon, sending the San Francisco Giants to an 8-5 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers.

Pablo Sandoval laced a two-run triple and Gorkys Hernandez homered for the Giants, who prevented a four-game sweep by the Brewers and ended a four-game losing streak in the process.

Ryan Braun, Hernan Perez and Travis Shaw homered for the Brewers, who had won the first three games of the series 7-5, 3-1 and 7-1.

After Braun crushed a two-run homer off Giants starter Andrew Suarez (4-6) in the first inning, the Giants took the lead in their big third.

Brewers starter Junior Guerra (6-7) helped the San Francisco cause with three consecutive walks, including one to Suarez, to set the stage for Posey’s three-run liner to the gap in left-center field for a 3-2 lead.

Posey went to third on a Brandon Crawford single and scored the inning’s fourth run on a sacrifice fly by Evan Longoria.

Hernandez’s homer, a solo shot, came in the fourth to make it 5-2. The Brewers got a run back in the top of the fifth before Sandoval broke the game open with his big hit in the bottom of the inning.

Posey got the fifth rolling with a single. After Longoria drew a one-out walk, Sandoval smacked his first triple since 2015 to score both baserunners and increase the San Francisco lead to 7-3.

Steven Duggar’s sacrifice fly then scored Sandoval for a five-run cushion.

Suarez allowed Perez’s homer, a solo shot, in the sixth that got the Brewers within 8-4. The San Francisco rookie left-hander went six innings, allowing four runs and eight hits. He walked one and struck out four.

Shaw’s homer came leading off the seventh against Giants reliever Sam Dyson to close the gap to 8-5.

Tony Watson pitched a scoreless eighth for the Giants, after which Will Smith notched his fifth save with a one-hit ninth.

Posey’s four hits included a double and three singles. He also scored twice and for the Giants, whose four-game losing streak had equaled their longest since May.

Hernandez scored twice and Crawford chipped in with two hits for San Francisco, which improved to 3-6 since the All-Star break.

Hernandez’s homer was his 12th of the season.

The home runs were the 11th of the season for Braun, the eighth for Perez and the 20th for Shaw.

Perez, Christian Yelich and Manny Pina had two hits apiece for the Brewers, whose loss was just the second in the past six games.

Guerra was pulled after four innings, having given up five runs and five hits. He walked three and struck out five.

The Giants out-hit the Brewers 13-11.

