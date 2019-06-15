Giants rally to slay Brewers

Kevin Pillar had a pair of RBI singles and scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as the host San Francisco Giants recorded an 8-7 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

Jun 15, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jimmy Nelson (52) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Crawford collected a season-high three hits and Stephen Vogt added a career-best two triples and an RBI infield single in the eighth inning for the Giants, who have won four in a row.

Christian Yelich belted his major league-leading 26th homer with two outs in the ninth and Manny Pina also went deep for the Brewers, who have lost three of their last four.

San Francisco overcame deficits of 5-1 and 6-5 to take its first lead of the game in the seventh inning. Vogt belted a triple to right-center field off Junior Guerra (2-1) and scored on Pillar’s single to forge a tie at 6 before right fielder Yelich was unable to cleanly handle the ball on Crawford’s double, allowing Pillar to score the go-ahead run.

The late uprising made a winner out of Trevor Gott (3-0), who allowed one run on Yasmani Grandal’s sacrifice fly in the seventh inning that gave Milwaukee a 6-5 lead. Tony Watson retired the side on seven pitches in the eighth to bridge the gap to Will Smith, who overcame Yelich’s solo homer to secure his 18th save in as many opportunities.

The Giants scored three runs in the fifth inning without the benefit of a hit to draw within one run at 5-4. Brandon Belt drew San Francisco’s fourth straight walk to plate a run before Joe Panik scored on a groundout by Pablo Sandoval and Mike Yastrzemski came home on Vogt’s sacrifice fly to center.

Panik’s sacrifice fly scored Crawford to level the contest at 5 in the sixth inning.

Pina, who entered the game batting .145, opened the scoring in the third inning by depositing an 0-1 cutter from Madison Bumgarner over the wall in left field. Pina’s homer was his third of the season and second in three games.

Pina continued to flex his muscles to cap a three-run fourth inning, as his RBI single off the left-field wall scored Hernan Perez to stake the Brewers to a 4-0 lead.

San Francisco trimmed the deficit to 4-1 after Pillar’s RBI single to shallow left field in the fourth inning, but the Brewers answered in the fifth with Grandal’s sacrifice fly to center field.

