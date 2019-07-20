Error scores only run in Giants' 10-inning win over Mets

Left fielder Dominic Smith misplayed Pablo Sandoval’s two-out fly ball into an error in the bottom of the 10th inning, allowing Alex Dickerson to score from first base and give the host San Francisco Giants a second straight walk-off win over the New York Mets, 1-0 Friday night.

Jul 19, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Tyler Beede (38) pitches against the New York Mets during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The win was the Giants’ season-best seventh in a row and came after starting pitchers Tyler Beede and Jacob deGrom left a scoreless game in the eighth inning.

Dickerson led off the 10th by drawing a walk from the Mets’ third pitcher, Jacob Rhame (0-1). Two outs later, Sandoval hit a catchable popup to left that Smith couldn’t corral, with Dickerson speeding home to give the Giants their fifth walk-off win of the season.

San Francisco beat New York 3-2 in 16 innings in the series opener Thursday on a Donovan Solano walk-off single.

Sam Dyson (4-1), who pitched a 1-2-3 top of the 10th, got the win.

Each club collected just three hits.

The Mets, who endured their eighth walk-off loss of the season, lifted deGrom for a pinch hitter in the eighth. He allowed all three Giants hits and three walks in his seven innings, fanning out 10, his sixth double-digit-strikeout performance of the season.

The fifth strikeout allowed the 31-year-old to pass Ron Darling (1,148) for sixth place on the franchise’s all-time strikeout list.

It was the fourth time this season that deGrom left a game after six or more innings in which he hadn’t allowed a run. It was the second straight in which he was not rewarded with a win.

The Giants got a runner to second base three times against deGrom, including in the fifth inning on a two-out double by Kevin Pillar. No Giant reached third base against him.

Luis Avilan threw a scoreless eighth inning before Rhame took over in the ninth.

Beede left for a pinch hitter in the eighth inning even though he had produced one of the Giants’ hits against deGrom.

The rookie went a career-best eight innings, allowing all three Mets hits. He walked one and struck out five.

In losing for the second straight time after a four-game winning streak, the Mets got only one runner as far as second base against Beede, that coming on a two-out double by Robinson Cano in the fourth.

Slideshow (29 Images)

Will Smith pitched a perfect ninth inning before handing off the ball to Dyson for the 10th.

Pillar and Cano had the game’s only extra-base hits.

—Field Level Media