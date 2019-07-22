Yastrzemski's walk-off homer give Giants win over Mets

The San Francisco Giants worked their extra-inning magic on the visiting New York Mets once again Sunday afternoon, getting a walk-off, opposite-field home run from Mike Yastrzemski in the bottom of the 12th for a 3-2 victory.

Jul 21, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Zach Green (68) warms up before the game against the New York Mets at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The win was the Giants’ third in the four-game series, all in extra innings. They prevailed 3-2 in 16 innings and 1-0 in 10 on Thursday and Friday before getting overpowered 11-4 on Saturday.

Yastrzemski’s homer, his ninth in just 48 games with the Giants, came off the sixth Mets’ pitcher, Robert Gsellman (1-2), on a full-count pitch with one out. The left-handed hitter sent a high fly just a row or two deep into the left field bleachers.

Trevor Gott (6-0) got the win after pitching a scoreless top of the 12th, capping a run of six relievers who held the Mets to two hits over the final seven innings.

For the third time in the low-scoring series, neither starting pitcher got a decision after both pitched well.

Giants left-hander Conner Menez went five innings in his major league debut, allowing two runs and three hits. He walked two and struck out six.

Both runs off Menez came in the form of solo home runs in the second inning by the Mets’ Michael Conforto, his 18th, and Amed Rosario, his 11th.

A second Giant playing in his first major league game, third baseman Zach Green, had an even splashier debut, contributing a single to his team’s first run in the second inning before ripping an RBI double that scored Buster Posey with the game-tying tally in the fourth.

That’s all the Giants got off Mets starter Steven Matz in his six innings, during which he allowed six hits and a walk. He struck out six.

Green finished the day with two hits, as did Posey, for the Giants, who took the season series from the Mets 4-3.

J.D. Davis had a single and a third extra-base hit, a double, for the Mets, who completed a 5-4 trip.

The Giants out-hit the Mets 7-5 en route to their fifth straight extra-inning win, their fourth of the week. They are now 9-2 in extra innings this season.

The Mets lost their seventh straight extra-inning affair, four to the Giants, and fell to 3-8 in overtime this season.

—Field Level Media