LeMahieu carries Yankees to road win over Giants

The New York Yankees pelted Madison Bumgarner with 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings, then used the no-hit work of four relievers to hold on for a 7-3 victory over the host San Francisco Giants in the opener of a three-game interleague series Friday night.

Apr 26, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; James Hetfield of Metallica prepares to perform the national anthem before the start of the game between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Yankees at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

DJ LeMahieu singled, doubled twice and scored three times for the Yankees, who were playing their first game in San Francisco since 2007.

The Yankees scored in four separate innings against Bumgarner (1-4), who remained winless against New York in two career starts.

LeMahieu doubled and scored in the first inning, then singled and scored in the fifth as the Yankees got RBI hits from five different players before ending Bumgarner’s night two outs into the sixth inning.

The San Francisco ace was charged with five runs and 11 hits in his 5 2/3 innings. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.

Gleyber Torres, Cameron Maybin, Gio Urshela, Luke Voit and Thairo Estrada drove in the New York runs against Bumgarner.

After scoring in the first inning for the first time all season, the Giants rallied within 5-3 against Yankees starter James Paxton (3-2) with two runs in the sixth on an RBI double by Buster Posey and run-scoring single by Yangervis Solarte.

Paxton was pulled at that point, and Tommy Kahnle came on to strike out Brandon Crawford representing the potential tying run.

Still down two, the Giants also threatened in the seventh when Zack Britton walked the bases loaded with two outs. But this time it was Adam Ottavino who got the Yankees out of the jam, striking out Posey.

The Yankees tacked on a couple of runs in the ninth against the San Francisco bullpen, with LeMahieu’s third hit, his second double, setting up a two-run homer by Voit against Mark Melancon that made it 7-3.

The homer was Voit’s eighth of the season and capped a three-RBI performance.

Aroldis Chapman worked the ninth for the Yankees, completing the impressive four-man, 3 1/3-inning relief stint and securing New York’s fourth win in five games to start a nine-game trip.

Paxton got the win, allowing three runs in 5 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits and two walks, and struck out eight.

Voit joined LeMahieu with three hits, while Torres and Urshela added two apiece for the Yankees, who totaled 15 hits.

Posey drove in two runs and Tyler Austin scored twice for the Giants, who suffered their first interleague loss of the season after sweeping two games at Toronto earlier in the week.

—Field Level Media