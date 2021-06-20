Rhys Hoskins HRs twice, knocks in 6 as Phils rout Giants

Rhys Hoskins homered twice, doubled and drove in a career-high six runs to lift the Philadelphia Phillies past the host San Francisco Giants 13-6 on Saturday.

It was the eighth career multi-home run game for Hoskins, who one day earlier ended a career-long 0-for-33 stretch at the plate.

Ronald Torreyes homered, doubled and knocked in three runs while Alec Bohm had three hits and two RBIs. Andrew McCutchen and Luke Williams each added two hits.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola allowed six hits and a season-high six runs to go along with three walks and one strikeout in 2 1/3 innings. It marked the shortest outing of his seven-year career.

Ranger Suarez (3-1) earned the win in relief, throwing 2 2/3 scoreless innings with just one hit allowed.

Mike Yastrzemski homered, singled and drove in three runs and Brandon Belt hit a home run for the Giants, who had their five-game winning streak snapped. LaMonte Wade Jr. added two hits and two RBIs.

Giants starter Alex Wood gave up six hits and six runs, four earned, with four strikeouts and two walks in three innings, his shortest outing of the season.

Jarlin Garcia (0-2) took the loss.

The Phillies took a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning when Bohm was hit in the knee on a Wood slider with the bases loaded. Wood threw 35 pitches in the inning but wriggled out of further trouble.

Yastrzemski crushed a two-run home run to center in the bottom of the first as the Giants moved ahead 2-1.

Hoskins responded with a 435-foot, two-run shot in the second after a two-out error by second baseman Donovan Siolano kept the inning alive and the Phillies regained the lead 3-2.

In their second at-bat, the Giants scored three more runs -- a two-run double by Wade and an RBI single by Yastrzemski -- for a 5-3 advantage.

Alec Bohm hit an RBI single and Torreyes added a two-run double in the third as the Phillies went back ahead 6-5.

Belt’s solo homer in the third tied the game at 6.

In the sixth, Torreyes crushed a solo homer and Hoskins added an RBI double for an 8-6 Phillies advantage.

Odubel Herrera hit a sacrifice fly and Hoskins followed with a three-run homer in the seventh for a 12-6 lead. Williams’ RBI double in the eighth finished the scoring.

