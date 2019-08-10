Samardzija solves Phillies again as Giants win

Right-hander Jeff Samardzija retired 20 straight batters after allowing a first-inning home run and Evan Longoria hit a two-run blast in the second inning, lifting the Giants to a 3-1 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday afternoon.

Kevin Pillar homered for the second straight day, helping the Giants win for a second time in three contests in the four-game series.

Samardzija (9-9) found himself in a 1-0 hole after Corey Dickerson hit his 10th pitch for a solo home run with two outs in the top of the first.

The veteran bounced back to retire every hitter until Cesar Hernandez stroked a one-out single in the eighth.

Facing the tying run, Samardzija got Scott Kingery to ground into a double play to end the threat, before giving way to closer Will Smith for an eventful ninth.

Smith allowed a one-out single to pinch hitter Sean Rodriguez, setting up a head-to-head matchup against Bryce Harper, whose two homers had led the Phillies to a 9-6 win on Friday night.

But Smith got Harper swinging for a crowd-pleasing strikeout.

Still, the Phillies weren’t done. Rhys Hoskins drew a two-out walk to put the potential tying runs on base before Smith struck out Dickerson to end it for his 28th save.

Samardzija struck out five and did not issue a walk while beating the Phillies for the second time in 11 days. He threw six shutout innings in a 5-1 win at Philadelphia on July 31.

Longoria’s homer, his first since July 12 and 14th of the season, came after Phillies starter Vince Velasquez (4-7) had hit Scooter Gennett with a pitch leading off the second inning.

The Giants got only two other hits off Velasquez in his five innings, including Pillar’s homer, his 15th of the season, in the fifth. The right-hander walked one and struck out three.

Longoria also had a single and Pillar a double in a game that totaled just eight hits. The Giants collected five of them in winning for just the third time in their past 10 games.

Dickerson’s homer was his seventh of the season.

The loss dropped Philadelphia to 2-4 on its seven-game trip.

—Field Level Media