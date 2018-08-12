Rodriguez pitches Giants past Pirates

National League Rookie of the Year candidate Dereck Rodriguez limited the Pittsburgh Pirates to one run in seven innings Sunday afternoon, pitching the host San Francisco Giants to a 4-3 victory.

Nick Hundley and Joe Panik drove in two runs apiece for the Giants, whose win allowed them to salvage a split in the four-game series between NL wild-card hopefuls.

Rodriguez (6-1) allowed a second-inning run on doubles by Josh Bell and Elias Diaz, the only two hits he allowed in his outing. He left with a 4-1 lead, having walked one and struck out four.

The win was the fifth straight for Rodriguez, who hasn’t lost since June 9.

Hundley got the Giants even with an RBI triple in the third inning before San Francisco took the lead for good against Pirates starter Joe Musgrove (4-7) in the fourth.

Brandon Crawford doubled to ignite a two-run fourth, with Panik driving in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly and Hundley capping the inning with an RBI single.

Panik’s second RBI came in the sixth inning, giving the Giants a 4-1 lead. His single scored Gorkys Hernandez, who had reached base on a fielder’s choice before stealing second.

The Pirates rallied within 4-3 on a two-out, two-run double by Starling Marte in the eighth. Left-hander Tony Watson got Gregory Polanco to fly out with the potential tying run at second base, retaining the one-run lead.

Giants closer Will Smith worked a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out two, for his eighth save.

Hernandez scored twice while Hundley and Steven Duggar had a pair of hits apiece for the Giants, who completed a 2-4 homestand.

Despite the loss, the Pirates won the season series 4-3 over the Giants.

Three of Pittsburgh’s four hits were doubles.

—Field Level Media