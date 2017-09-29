Preview: Padres at Giants

The San Diego Padres are limping to the finish and spent the first part of the regular season’s final week getting crushed by the Los Angeles Dodgers, but at least they’re not in last place. The Padres will finish out the string this weekend by visiting the last-place San Francisco Giants with a three-game set that begins Friday.

San Diego (70-89) assured itself it would not finish with the worst record in the National League West thanks in large part to its success against the Giants (62-97), winning 11 of the first 16 meetings between the teams. The Padres were not as sharp against the Dodgers to begin the week and were swept in the three-game series by a combined score of 28-5. San Francisco nearly pulled off a series win over the playoff-bound Arizona Diamondbacks this week but surrendered three runs in the ninth inning on Wednesday and allowed the winning run to score on a bases-loaded walk in a 4-3 setback. San Diego will send right-hander Jordan Lyles to the mound on Friday while San Francisco righty Chris Stratton tries to finish off a successful rookie campaign.

TV: 10:15 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, NBCSN Bay Area (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Jordan Lyles (1-4, 7.23 ERA) vs. Giants RH Chris Stratton (3-4, 4.15)

Lyles is getting a chance to earn a spot in San Diego’s 2018 rotation but is not taking advantage with a 7.91 ERA in four starts. The 26-year-old completed six innings for the first time in four starts against Colorado last Friday and allowed four runs on five hits - three homers - and two walks while striking out seven. Lyles appeared three times in relief against the Giants as a member of the Rockies earlier this season and tossed a total of 2 1/3 perfect frames.

Stratton recorded a quality start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sep. 17 but could not make it two in a row when he went up against the Dodgers on Sunday. The 27-year-old lasted just four innings in that start while allowing three runs and five hits. Stratton suffered through his worst appearance of the season against San Diego on April 29, when he was lit up for five runs on four hits and a walk in one-third of an inning of relief.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants RHP Matt Cain will retire at the end of the regular season and is making his final start on Saturday.

2. San Diego 2B Carlos Asuaje is 3-for-22 with seven strikeouts in his last eight games.

3. San Francisco RF Mac Williamson was hit in the right hand with a pitch on Wednesday and left the game two innings later.

PREDICTION: Padres 5, Giants 2