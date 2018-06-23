Crawford has three RBIs as Giants knock off Padres

Brandon Crawford drove in three runs with three hits and had a hand in three of four double plays turned by the San Francisco defense Saturday afternoon, helping the Giants defeat the visiting San Diego Padres 5-3.

Left-hander Andrew Suarez and three relievers scattered 11 hits, pitching the Giants to the fourth victory in their last five games overall and second in three days in the four-game series.

The Padres not only lost the game, but also lost their starting pitcher, right-hander Jordan Lyles, even before he’d taken the mound. Lyles reported tightness in his right forearm after pregame warmups, prompting Padres manager Andy Green to send out Matt Strahm to pitch the bottom of the first inning.

The Padres gave Strahm a 1-0 lead in the fourth on Hunter Renfroe’s fourth home run of the season, a solo shot off Suarez.

Crawford got the Giants even in the bottom of the inning with an RBI triple. He later gave San Francisco a lead it never relinquished with a two-run double in the sixth off the third Padres pitcher, right-hander Adam Cimber (3-4).

Gorkys Hernandez increased the lead to 4-1 in the seventh with an RBI double, before Crawford singled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Austin Slater in the eighth for a 5-1 advantage.

The late-inning runs proved critical when the Padres scored twice against Sam Dyson in the ninth on doubles by Travis Jankowski and Manuel Margot, and an RBI infield single by A.J. Ellis on which a second run scored on a throwing error by Crawford.

Facing the potential tying run, Dyson got Cory Spangenberg to ground out to end the game.

Reliever Reyes Moronta (3-1) was credited with the win after replacing Suarez in the sixth inning.

The Giants’ starter left a 1-1 tie, having allowed one run on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out four.

Crawford collected two doubles and triple for the Giants, who improved to 4-2 on their 10-game homestand while evening the season series with the Padres at 5-5.

Brandon Belt contributed two singles to an eight-hit attack.

Ellis had three hits, while Margot, Renfroe and Christian Villanueva added two apiece for the Padres, who lost for the sixth time in their last seven games.

The Padres out-hit the Giants 11-8.

—Field Level Media