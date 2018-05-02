Hundley's career day leads Giants past Padres

Nick Hundley collected a career-high-tying four hits and left-hander Derek Holland recorded his first win of the season as the San Francisco Giants rolled past the San Diego Padres 9-4 on Wednesday afternoon to win two of three in their series in San Francisco.

Hundley and Brandon Crawford drove in three runs apiece for the Giants, who won their fourth consecutive series with the eighth win in their last 11 games.

Hundley had a home run, two doubles and a single in his first four-hit game since 2015 for the Colorado Rockies. The homer, his third of the season, came in the fourth inning against Padres starter Clayton Richard and gave the Giants a 7-2 lead.

Holland (1-3) benefitted from a 14-hit attack in winning for the first time as a Giant. His most-recent win had been last August for the Chicago White Sox, for whom he won seven games last season.

The veteran went five innings, allowing three runs and four hits. He walked one and struck out four in his sixth start of the season.

The Giants gave Holland three runs in the bottom of the first and never trailed. Hundley had an RBI single and Austin Jackson a two-run double in the inning.

Jackson finished with a single, double and two RBIs.

Eric Hosmer, the hero of Tuesday’s 3-2 win with a ninth-inning homer, got the Padres within 3-2 in the third with a two-run double.

But the Giants rebounded quickly on Crawford’s two-run single in the third and Hundley’s two-run homer in the fourth, breaking the game open.

Hundley scored four of the Giants’ nine runs.

Crawford finished with two hits and three RBIs, while Brandon Belt added a single and a double for the Giants, who out-hit the Padres 14-8.

Hosmer totaled three RBIs on a double and a single for the Padres, who lost their fifth consecutive series with an 11th defeat in their last 15 games.

Matt Szczur hit a solo homer, his first of the season, and scored twice for San Diego, which returns home to begin a 12-game homestand Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Richard (1-4) went just four innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) and eight hits. He walked four and struck out six.

