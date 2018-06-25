Pence's walk-off double carries Giants past Padres

EditorsNote: Corrects some minor style issues

Hunter Pence connected on his second career walk-off hit against San Diego Padres closer Brad Hand, a bases-loaded, two-run double in the bottom of the 11th inning that enabled the San Francisco Giants to rally for a 3-2 victory on Sunday afternoon.

The Giants responded after Manuel Margot celebrated a return to the leadoff spot by walking and scoring the go-ahead run on a two-out single by Cory Spangenberg in the top off the 11th, giving the Padres a 2-1 lead.

Seeking his 22nd save of the season, Hand (1-4) struck out Brandon Belt to start the 12th before Andrew McCutchen laced a double.

The Padres then elected to intentionally walk Buster Posey, but Hand hit Brandon Crawford in the back to load the bases with one out.

Pence, who had a walk-off double against Hand in 2016, then went the opposite way with a two-strike pitch, slicing a liner past Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer, scoring McCutchen and Posey with the tying and winning runs.

The blown save was Hand’s fourth of the season.

Ty Blach (5-5), who allowed Spangenberg’s go-ahead hit in the top of the 11th, got the win.

A pitchers’ duel between a pair of rookies, Padres left-hander Eric Lauer and Giants righty Dereck Rodriguez, remained tied 1-1 from the sixth to the 11th innings before Margot drew a walk from the fifth San Francisco pitcher, Reyes Moronta.

Running with the pitch, Margot reached second on Hosmer’s ground ball and third on a wild pitch before coasting in on Spangenberg’s ground single to right field.

Right-hander Robert Stock, promoted from Triple-A earlier in the day and making his major league debut, stood to get his first win before the Giants rallied against Hand.

Lauer and Rodriguez both pitched brilliantly, and each was one pitch from a shutout.

For Rodriguez that one pitch was his eighth of the game, which Margot shot over the fence in left field for a leadoff home run in the first inning. It was the second home run of the season for Margot, who was returning to the Padres’ leadoff spot for the first time since May 14.

Rodriguez allowed only three more hits in his seven innings, limiting the Padres to just the one run. He walked one and struck out six.

Lauer, meanwhile, took a no-hitter into the fourth inning and a shutout into the sixth before Gorkys Hernandez smacked his third pitch of the sixth for a home run, a ball that hit the top of the fence in center field before bouncing into the bleachers. It was Hernandez’s ninth homer of the season.

Lauer completed the inning, finishing his day with one run allowed and five hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out four.

McCutchen and Posey had two hits apiece for the Giants, who won three of four in the series to take a 6-5 edge over the Padres for the season.

Margot scored twice for the Padres, who have lost seven of their last eight games.

The Giants out-hit the Padres 9-6.

—Field Level Media