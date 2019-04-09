Padres escape five-run hole, edge Giants

Franmil Reyes capped a San Diego rally with a pinch-hit, two-run home run in the seventh inning Monday night as the visiting Padres overcame a five-run deficit and a Kevin Pillar grand slam to overtake the San Francisco Giants 6-5 in the opener of a three-game series.

Apr 8, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner delivers against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a Major League Baseball game at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Wil Myers also homered for the Padres, who had won three in a row before losing the finale of a series at St. Louis on Sunday.

The Giants, who have lost all three of their series this season, staked ace Madison Bumgarner to a five-run lead in the fourth inning.

Tyler Austin, acquired earlier in the day from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for minor league outfielder Malique Ziegler, got the San Francisco fourth rolling with a single. He eventually scored on an RBI hit by Brandon Crawford.

With two on and two outs, the Padres elected to walk Yangervis Solarte intentionally, but Pillar followed with his grand slam off San Diego starter Eric Lauer (2-1).

The homer was Pillar’s first since his April 2 arrival after a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Padres chipped away at the deficit, with Tatis blasting a two-run homer, his third, off Bumgarner in the fifth, and Myers a solo shot, his third, to make it a 5-3 game in the sixth.

Myers’ homer was the eighth of his career at Oracle Park, tying him for fifth among Giants opponents in stadium history.

After Bumgarner hit Tatis with a pitch and served up a double to Francisco Mejia to open the seventh, he was pulled in favor of right-hander Reyes Moronta (0-2).

The Padres got within 5-4 on Manuel Margot’s infield out before Reyes, hitting for Lauer, blasted the go-ahead homer, his first long ball of the season.

Bumgarner was charged with five runs in six-plus innings. He allowed four hits and one walk while striking out three.

Lauer posted similar numbers in his six innings, also giving up five runs on four hits. He walked three and struck out eight.

Padres relievers Brad Wieck and Craig Stammen each stranded the potential tying run in scoring position in a one-inning stint. Closer Kirby Yates worked around a dropped foul fly ball and subsequent walk in the ninth for his sixth save.

Myers and Margot had two hits apiece for the Padres, who won three of four from the Giants when the teams met in San Diego to open the season.

The Padres out-hit the Giants 7-5.

—Field Level Media