Pillar drives in four as Giants down Padres

Kevin Pillar cleared the bases with a three-run double to highlight a six-run second inning Tuesday night that sent the San Francisco Giants on their way to a 7-2 victory over the visiting San Diego Padres.

Apr 9, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Derek Holland (45) pitches the ball against the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Left-hander Derek Holland (1-1) limited San Diego to one run in seven innings, helping the Giants beat the Padres for just the second time in six meetings this season.

Consecutive singles by Buster Posey, Brandon Crawford and Evan Longoria opened the San Francisco second against Padres starter Joey Lucchesi (2-1), putting the Giants up 1-0.

A double by Yangervis Solarte made it 2-0 before Gerardo Parra drew a walk to load the bases. After Holland struck out, Pillar, an in-season acquisition from Toronto, hit a liner to left field to score all three baserunners and make it 5-0.

Tyler Austin capped the uprising with an RBI single that scored Pillar.

Holland aided his own cause in the fourth inning with a sacrifice bunt that advanced Parra, who had doubled, to third base with one out. Pillar then capped a four-RBI night with a sacrifice fly.

Lucchesi, who hadn’t allowed a run over 10 1/3 innings in his first two starts, left for a pinch hitter after working four innings, during which he was roughed up for seven runs on seven hits. He walked two and struck out four.

The seven-run cushion was more than sufficient for Holland, who carried a shutout into the seventh inning before serving up a solo home run to Hunter Renfroe, his fourth of the season.

Holland, who hadn’t seen the sixth inning in either of his first two starts, was pulled after the seventh. He gave up five hits and two walks while striking out nine.

The Padres completed the scoring against the San Francisco bullpen in the eighth on a single by Manuel Margot and an RBI double by Wil Myers.

Parra scored twice for the Giants, who blew an early 5-0 lead while losing the series opener on Monday night.

Myers, Renfroe and Margot had two hits apiece for the Padres. Both teams finished with seven hits.

—Field Level Media