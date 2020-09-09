Ruf's homer lifts Giants past Mariners

EditorsNote: fixes “Baragar” in next-to-last graf

Pinch hitter Darin Ruf hit a tiebreaking home run in the bottom of the seventh, and the San Francisco bullpen combined for four scoreless innings as the Giants rallied to defeat the visiting Seattle Mariners 6-5 Tuesday night in a matchup of two of baseball’s hottest teams.

Alex Dickerson and Mauricio Dubon also homered for the Giants (22-21), who have used a 14-5 run to move above .500 for the first time since Aug. 1.

Right-hander Tyler Rogers (2-3) earned the victory with a scoreless inning of relief. Lefty Tony Watson pitched the ninth for his second save of the season.

The Mariners (19-23) had their six-game winning streak snapped, which had been the longest current run in the majors.

Left-hander Anthony Misiewicz (0-2) took the loss, allowing Ruf’s one-out homer to left-center in the seventh.

The Mariners led 5-1 through 2 1/ 2 innings. Kyle Seager drove in a run on a groundout in the first, J.P. Crawford hit a three-run double in the second and Jose Marmolejos added a run-scoring single in the third after a Ty France triple.

A two-out triple by Donovan Solano and a single by Brandon Belt gave the Giants a run in the first.

They scored twice in both the third and fourth innings to tie the score at 5-5.

Dickerson homered with two outs in the third to make it 5-2. Solano followed with a double to left and Belt singled for the second run of the inning.

With two outs in the fourth, Joey Bart singled and Dubon homered to left to tie the score.

Giants starter Logan Webb allowed five runs on six hits in five innings, with three walks and four strikeouts.

San Francisco relievers Caleb Baragar, Rogers, Jarlin Garcia and Watson each pitched a scoreless inning.

Mariners right-hander Ljay Newsome, making just his second major league start, was knocked out in the second inning when Brandon Crawford hit a liner back to the mound that hit Newsome in the right wrist.

