Giants add LHP Smyly on one-year deal

FILE PHOTO: Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Drew Smyly pitches against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

The San Francisco Giants landed some pitching help Thursday as they agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent left-hander Drew Smyly.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Giants designated right-hander Trevor Oaks for assignment.

Smyly, 30, made 25 appearances (21 starts) while splitting time with the Texas Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies last season. It was his comeback season after missing 2017 and 2018 following Tommy John surgery.

He was 4-7 overall with a 6.24 ERA in 2019. Over six major league seasons with the Detroit Tigers, Tampa Bay Rays, Rangers and Phillies, he is 35-34 with a 4.16 ERA over 181 appearances (106 starts).

In addition to Smyly, the Giants also signed right-handed starter Kevin Gausman to a one-year deal this offseason.

