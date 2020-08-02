Rangers erupt late to avoid sweep in San Francisco

Joey Gallo capped a four-run seventh inning with a three-run home run Sunday afternoon, allowing the Texas Rangers to salvage one of three games against the host San Francisco Giants with a 9-5, series-ending triumph.

Aug 2, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants assistant coach Alyssa Nakken (left) talks to a team member outside the Giants dugout before a game against the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Chris Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Shin-Soo Choo also homered for the Rangers, who now get to take advantage of a scheduling quirk in which they don’t travel between road series when they begin a three-game set at Oakland on Tuesday.

Evan Longoria and Chadwick Tromp homered for the Giants, who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

After blowing a 5-1 lead, the Rangers regrouped against the San Francisco bullpen after right-hander Andrew Triggs (0-1), who was added to the 30-man active roster earlier in the day, walked the first three Texas hitters in the seventh.

Willie Calhoun greeted Tyler Anderson with a go-ahead sacrifice fly, after which Gallo bombed a 422-foot shot over the barrier in right-center field for a three-run homer that increased the lead to 9-5.

Gallo finished with three hits, including a double, and scored twice on a day when he was facing Giants starter Jeff Samardzija for the first time since hitting his first career homer off the veteran in June of 2015.

Gallo’s homer was his third of the season. Choo’s home run, a two-run shot off Samardzija in the fifth, was his second.

Jonathan Hernandez (2-0), who pitched scoreless seventh and eighth innings with four strikeouts, was credited with the win.

Scott Heineman added two hits and two RBIs for the Rangers, who out-hit the Giants 9-8.

The homers by Longoria, a solo shot, and Tromp, a two-run blast, both came in a three-run sixth that drew the Giants even at 5-5. Each hit his first homer of the season.

Donovan Solano finished with two hits and two walks, raising his season average to .484, as the Giants split a six-game homestand.

Neither starting pitcher got a decision. Samardzija was charged with five runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings, walking one and striking out one, while Kolby Allard pitched an effective four innings for the Rangers, holding the Giants to one run on two hits and two walks. He struck out three.

—Field Level Media