Guerrero Jr. slugs first two homers as Jays top Giants

May 14, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrro Jr. (27) looks on during batting practice prior to a game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Cody Glenn-USA TODAY Sports

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slugged his first two major league homers and went 3-for-4 with four RBIs to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 7-3 victory over the host San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.

Guerrero’s blasts traveled 438 and 451 feet as he helped Toronto win for just the third time in the past 13 games.

Guerrero’s first homer made him the youngest player in franchise history to go deep at 20 years, 59 days. That surpasses Danny Ainge (20 years, 77 days in 1979), the current general manager for the NBA’s Boston Celtics.

Right-hander Trent Thornton (1-4) picked up his first major league victory and also had his first two big league hits while playing in the National League ballpark.

Thornton allowed two runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked five.

Eric Sogard added two hits for Toronto.

Pablo Sandoval smacked a two-run homer for San Francisco, which lost for the fourth time in the past five games.

Right-hander Nick Vincent (0-2) served as the “opener” for the Giants, and it didn’t go well. He gave up three runs and four hits during his one inning.

Guerrero came up with one out and slugged a full-count fastball from Vincent over the fence in center. Freddy Galvis and Billy McKinney added RBI doubles later in the inning.

The Giants got on the board in the bottom of the third as Joe Panik drew a leadoff walk and Sandoval hit a one-out homer that traveled 419 feet to center.

Toronto pushed across a run in the fourth to make it 4-2. Thornton and Sogard delivered one-out singles before right-hander Tyler Beede walked Guerrero and Justin Smoak to force in the run.

Thornton singled again in the sixth, and Sogard was hit by a pitch from San Francisco right-hander Reyes Moronta. Guerrero came to the plate and hammered a first-pitch changeup 451 feet over the fence in center to make it 7-2.

Mac Williamson stroked an RBI double in the eighth for the Giants.

