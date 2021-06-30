Carlos Martinez ends slump as Cardinals top D-backs

EditorsNote: adds to third and fourth grafs

Carlos Martinez allowed just one run on four hits in six innings as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the visiting Arizona Diamondback 3-2 Tuesday night.

The Cardinals won for the third time in four games while the Diamondbacks lost for the 23rd time in 25 games.

Martinez (4-9) struck out six batters while permitting four hits and two walks as he snapped out of his June funk. He had been 0-5 with a 13.73 ERA in the month, with 31 hits and 17 walks allowed in 19 2/3 innings.

Alex Reyes blanked the Diamondbacks for the final two innings to earn his 19th save.

Diamondbacks starting pitcher Caleb Smith (2-4) struck out eight batters in five innings and held the Cardinals to four hits -- but one was Nolan Arenado’s two-run homer. He walked three.

Tommy Edman hit a leadoff single in the fifth inning and Arenado lined his two-out, two-run homer off the left field pole to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

The Diamondbacks finally got to Martinez in the sixth. Josh Rojas hit a leadoff single, moved up on a groundout and scored on Eduardo Escobar’s single to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Cardinals countered with a two-out rally in their half of the inning. Edmundo Sosa hit an infield single, Matt Peacock hit Matt Carpenter with a pitch, and Edman yanked an RBI single to make it 3-1.

Christian Walker hit a leadoff double off Cardinals reliever Genesis Cabrera in the seventh and moved to third on a bunt. After Nick Ahmed struck out, Asdrubal Cabrera and Rojas drew walks to load the bases.

Andrew Miller walked Pavin Smith, forcing home a run to cut the deficit to 3-2. But Escobar flied out to strand three runners.

Arizona’s David Peralta reached on an error leading off the eighth. Pinch runner Tim Locastro took second on Reyes’ balk and moved to third on Josh VanMeter’s single.

However, Walker struck out and Stephen Vogt grounded into a double play to end the threat.

