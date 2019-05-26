Gyorko's 3-run shot lifts Cardinals past Braves

EditorsNote: Deleted “Josh” in 9th graph

Pinch hitter Jedd Gyorko hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning to spark the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-3 win over the visiting Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

Gyorko’s homer, his first of the season, came against reliever Dan Winkler (1-1) and highlighted a four-run rally. It was the first home run for Gyorko since Aug. 20, 2018, when he went deep against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Cardinals tied the game earlier in the inning when Matt Carpenter beat the shift with an RBI single to left field that scored Paul DeJong. Carpenter was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

The winning pitcher was Andrew Miller (2-2), who pitched a scoreless eighth inning. Jordan Hicks earned his 10th save with a perfect ninth inning.

Atlanta starter Mike Soroka pitched six innings and allowed two runs, only one earned. He allowed five hits, one walk and struck out five. He has yet to allow more than two runs in any start this season and his ERA rose slightly to 1.07.

St. Louis starter Dakota Hudson pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on five hits. He walked two and struck out two.

Atlanta scored its first run in the second inning. Josh Donaldson singled and scored when Austin Riley delivered a one-out double to left field.

The Cardinals tied the game in the fourth inning. Paul Goldschmidt reached when catcher Tyler Flowers was called for interference. He came around to score on Carpenter’s two-out single.

St. Louis took the lead in the fifth when Goldschmidt drove in Yadier Molina with a single to right field. Molina started the inning with a single that glanced off the glove of third baseman Donaldson.

The Braves scored twice in the seventh to take a 3-2 lead. Flowers and Ozzie Albies had back-to-back run-producing doubles.

