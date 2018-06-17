Happ's double keys Cubs rally past Cardinals, 6-3

Ian Happ’s two-out double in the top of the seventh inning Saturday night snapped a 3-3 tie as the Chicago Cubs overcame early 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to beat the Cardinals 6-3 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

Happ’s liner into the right field corner scored Anthony Rizzo, who led off with a single against Sam Tuivailala (1-2) and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Willson Contreras. Happ’s hit also made a winner of starter Kyle Hendricks (5-6), who allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings, walking four and fanning three.

Four relievers protected the lead for Hendricks, Brandon Morrow pitching the ninth for his 16th save. Morrow worked around leadoff singles by Yairo Munoz and Kolten Wong, fanning Tommy Pham to end it.

It was the fifth loss in six games for the Cardinals, who got off to a good start. Marcell Ozuna drilled a 416-foot homer to center with two out and Pham aboard in the first inning. It was the 10th homer for Ozuna and his third in as many games.

But starter Carlos Martinez again found trouble in the form of walks, which have plagued him since he was activated June 5 from a four-week stint on the 10-day disabled list. One of Martinez’s six walks in five innings set the stage for a two-out infield single by Contreras that scored Ben Zobrist with Chicago’s first run in the third.

Addison Russell didn’t wait for a walk to begin the fourth. He clocked Martinez’s first pitch on a line and barely cleared the wall in center for his third homer, tying the game.

Martinez helped his cause in the bottom of the fourth with a two-out RBI single just in front of diving right fielder Jason Heyward that restored a one-run edge. But Martinez lost that lead in the top of the fifth as Kyle Schwarber laced a run-scoring single to center.

Heyward tacked on insurance in the eighth when he ripped a 99 mph sinker from Jordan Hicks over the wall in right for a two-run homer, his fourth of the year.

—Field Level Media