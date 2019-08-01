Hendricks goes 7 innings as Cubs blank Cardinals

Kyle Hendricks pitched seven scoreless innings, Ian Happ drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning, and the visiting Chicago Cubs held on for a 2-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.

Jul 31, 2019; St. Louis, MO, USA;

Hendricks (8-8) held St. Louis to seven hits while walking none and striking out seven. He threw 75 of 104 pitches for strikes and improved to 3-0 with a sterling 0.39 ERA (one earned run in 23 innings) against the Cardinals this season.

The Cubs posted their first victory in five games in St. Louis this year. Entering the night, the home team had won all 10 games during the season series between the longtime division rivals.

Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas (7-11) drew the hard-luck loss despite limiting Chicago to one unearned run on six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out three, and he threw 61 of 93 pitches for strikes.

Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel pitched a scoreless ninth for his eighth save. He allowed runners on second and third with one out before getting out of trouble.

The game remained scoreless until the sixth, when the Cubs finally tallied the first run.

Kris Bryant reached base to open the inning thanks to a fielding error by Cardinals third baseman Tommy Edman. Anthony Rizzo then drew a walk on four pitches to put runners at first and second with nobody out.

Javier Baez lined out to right field moments later, but Happ put the Cubs on top with a one-out single to right center. Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong tried to make a diving stop but could not reach the ball, which skipped into the outfield and allowed Bryant to score easily from second base.

St. Louis avoided worse damage as Giovanny Gallegos relieved Mikolas and retired Kyle Schwarber to end the inning.

In the eighth, the Cubs capitalized on another error to go ahead 2-0. Baez looped a ground-rule double with two outs. He appeared to get caught in a rundown soon after, but Cardinals catcher Matt Wieters fired an errant throw toward second base that ended up in center field, which allowed Baez to come around to score.

