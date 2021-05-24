Javier Baez HR in 10th lifts Cubs over Cards

Javier Baez’s two-run home run to straightaway center field in the 10th inning lifted the Chicago Cubs to a 2-1 victory over the host St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday night.

Slideshow ( 22 images )

Baez’s 11th homer came off Cardinals’ reliever Alex Reyes (2-1), helping the Cubs win two of three games against their longtime rivals in their first series against one another this season.

The Cubs, who now trail the Cardinals by two games for first place in the National League Central, did not have a runner in scoring position until Willson Contreras took his spot at second base to start the 10th inning.

Anthony Rizzo moved Contreras to third with a ground out to first, setting up Baez’s 417-foot blast.

The Cardinals answered with a run in the bottom of the 10th on a sacrifice fly by Nolan Arenado that scored Paul Goldschmidt, who started the inning at second base. Craig Kimbrel (1-2) walked Yadier Molina with one out, but recovered by striking out Harrison Bader and Justin Williams.

St. Louis left 12 runners on base and went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

The Cardinals squandered a gem from veteran Adam Wainwright, who tossed eight scoreless innings, allowing only one hit -- a Kris Bryant single in the first inning.

Wainwright threw 101 pitches, struck out seven, walked one, and kept the ball on the ground the majority of the game, inducing 14 ground ball outs and only three fly ball outs.

The Cardinals hit four doubles off Cubs starter Zach Davies over the first four innings, but failed to score.

But Davies, who threw 76 pitches in five scoreless innings, struck out three and walked three, kept the Cardinals from scoring each time.

Cubs relievers Tommy Nance, Ryan Tepera, Dan Winkler and Andrew Chafin allowed a combined two hits over 3 2/3 scoreless innings. Tepera bailed the Cubs out of a bases loaded and no outs situation in the seventh to preserve the scoreless stalemate.

Cubs manager David Ross was ejected in the top of the fourth inning by home plate umpire Erich Bacchus for arguing balls and strikes.

Contreras took a fastball from Kimbrel off his left wrist while catching in the bottom of the 10th, but finished the game.

--Field Level Media