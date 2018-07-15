Cardinals rally past Reds in Shildt's debut for 6-4 win

Matt Carpenter and Dexter Fowler homered, and Tommy Pham had two hits and two RBIs as the St. Louis Cardinals beat Cincinnati Reds 6-4 at Busch Stadium on Sunday, winning in interim manager Mike Shildt’s debut.

Right-hander John Gant (3-3) pitched four innings of hitless relief as the Cardinals broke a three-game losing streak in their first game under Shildt, who was promoted from bench coach when Mike Matheny was fired after 6 1/2 seasons following Saturday’s loss to the Reds. Shildt joined the major league staff in 2016 after winning three minor league titles in eight seasons in the Cardinals’ minor league system.

Yadier Molina also had an RBI single for the Cardinals (48-46), who had lost six straight home games and were in danger of falling to .500 for the first time since April 13, when they were 7-7.

Jose Peraza had three hits and an RBI, and Adam Duvall had a two-run single for the Reds, who had won 18 of their last 25. Peraza had 11 hits in the series and collected his first career five-hit game in the Reds’ 8-2 victory Saturday.

Jordan Hicks gave up an RBI single to Scooter Gennett in the ninth inning before recording for his second save, a day after taking the loss by giving up four runs in the seventh inning.

Carpenter led off the bottom of the first inning with his 19th homer, his 20th career leadoff homer. He is one short of Lou Brock’s franchise record for leadoff homers.

Fowler hit is seventh homer with two outs in the third inning for a 2-0 lead.

Cincinnati took a 3-2 lead with a three-run fourth inning. Joey Votto doubled, Eugenio Suarez walked and Jesse Winker singled to open the inning before Duvall’s two-run single with one out tied the game. Anthony DeSclafani beat out a bunt to reload the bases and Peraza singled off Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas’ glove to drive in the third run.

The Cardinals scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth for a 6-3 lead. Marcell Ozuna singled, Jeff Gyorko walked and Kolten Wong was hit by a pitch to open inning. Pham hit a two-run single, Jose Martinez had an RBI groundout and Molina hit an RBI single. Wong has been hit by a pitch 13 times this season and 53 times in his career, tying Stan Musial for the franchise record.

A first-time All-Star, Mikolas gave up six hits and three runs in four innings, with two strikeouts and two walks. He had made four consecutive quality starts.

DeSclafani (4-2), a right-hander, gave up five hits and six runs in 3 1/3 innings, with three strikeouts and one walk. He was 5-1 with a 2.30 ERA in eight previous appearances against the Cardinals.

