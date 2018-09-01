Carpenter, DeJong lead Cards in rout of Reds

Matt Carpenter, Paul DeJong and Patrick Wisdom each homered, and Austin Gomber pitched seven strong innings as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the visiting Cincinnati Reds 12-5 on Friday night at Busch Stadium.

The win moved the Cardinals within 3 1/2 games of the National League Central-leading Chicago Cubs.

Carpenter hit his career-best 35th homer of the season to cap a four-run second inning, putting the Cardinals in front for good at 4-2.

Gomber (5-0), who lost a no-hit bid in the seventh inning the last time he faced the Reds (July 24), settled down after allowing two first-inning runs. The rookie left-hander reached a career high with his seven innings, yielding just two runs while scattering 10 hits and not allowing a walk. He struck out three.

Gomber also helped his cause at the plate, tying the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the second. With runners on first and third, Gomber ripped a two-out, two-run double over center fielder Billy Hamilton. One batter later, Carpenter hit the go-ahead homer.

DeJong made it 7-2 in the bottom of the third when he sent a Homer Bailey pitch over the left-center-field wall for his 15th homer of the season. DeJong would add a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth to finish with a career-high five RBIs.

Bailey (1-13) continued to have a nightmare of a season, allowing seven runs (three earned) on nine hits, including two homers, and two walks while striking out five.

The one-time ace of the Reds, who owns two no-hitters in his career, lost his eighth decision in a row, last winning on May 12. Cincinnati is now 1-18 in the right-hander’s starts this season.

The Reds scored twice in the first inning behind four consecutive one-out singles. Eugenio Suarez knocked in his 96th run of the season, and Scooter Gennett’s single scored the second run.

The Reds cut the deficit to 7-5 in the top of the eighth on Scott Schebler’s two-run blast off reliever Brett Cecil and Jose Peraza’s sacrifice fly. Cincinnati managed to load the bases, but St. Louis flamethrower Jordan Hicks ended the threat by inducing Suarez to ground out for the final out.

The Cardinals added five insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth on Wisdom’s leadoff homer and two-run singles by DeJong and Yairo Munoz.

