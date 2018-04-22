Mikolas helps Cardinals complete sweep of Reds

EditorsNote: changes third graf

St. Louis right-hander Miles Mikolas beat the hapless Cincinnati Reds for the second time in eight days, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and striking out six with no walks in the Cardinals’ 9-2 win at Busch Stadium on Sunday.

The Cardinals, who swept the three-game series and sent the Reds to their fifth straight loss and 18th in 21 games this season, hit two home runs to back Mikolas (3-0).

It was also the 11th straight time the Cardinals beat the Reds, dating back to last September.

The biggest blow Sunday was shortstop Paul DeJong’s three-run shot on a hanging breaking ball from Reds reliever Kevin Quackenbush as the Cardinals pulled away, after the Reds had scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning to pull to within 3-2.

Mikolas breezed through seven innings, needing only 85 pitches throughout, 67 for strikes, by keeping the Reds off balance with effective breaking pitches. He also beat the Reds on April 14, going seven innings in a 6-1 win in Cincinnati. He threw 83 pitches that day.

The Reds scored their runs against Mikolas in the sixth inning, with a little help from the Cardinals’ defense.

Jose Peraza reached on a throwing error by St. Louis third baseman Matt Carpenter, and rookie outfielder Jesse Winker doubled to the wall in right field to score Peraza.

Joey Votto, the former MVP who is still looking for his first home run of the season, hit a bouncing ball back to the mound, but it deflected off Mikolas’ pitching hand as he jumped to try to grab it. The ball then rolled into left field, allowing Winker to score.

Mikolas recovered to get Scooter Gennett and Scott Schebler on fly balls to right field, and Devin Mesoraco struck out swinging.

Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong opened the scoring with his first homer of the season, a solo shot in the second inning off Reds starter Luis Castillo (1-4).

Castillo struggled through five innings, giving up three runs on seven hits with four walks. In contrast to Mikolas’ efficiency, Castillo threw 89 pitches, only 52 for strikes.

The Cardinals added two runs in the third inning, the first on a squibber to the mound that Castillo could not corral in his haste to try to get Carpenter at the plate. Later, outfielder Tyler O’Neill, who was making his first major league start, hit a sacrifice fly.

St. Louis blew the game open in the seventh inning against Quackenbush. DeJong’s home run followed a double by Yadier Molina and a walk to Dexter Fowler.

Molina added two other hits Sunday, raising his season average against the Reds to .462. His one RBI gave him 10 against the Reds and 16 for the season.

The Cardinals added three more runs off Quackenbush in the bottom of the eighth, scoring two on a double by pinch hitter Greg Garcia and another on Molina’s sacrifice fly.

