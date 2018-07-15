Reds rally after rain delays, dump Cardinals 8-2

EditorsNote: Tweaks throughout

Cincinnati second baseman Scooter Gennett had two hits and two RBIs and Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run single to cap a go-ahead four-run seventh inning in the Reds’ 8-2 victory over the host St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Saturday.

Jose Peraza had five singles, his first career five-hit game, and two RBIs and Joey Votto had two hits and two RBIs for the Reds, who have won 18 of their last 25 games. The game was twice delayed by rain for a total of two hours, 43 minutes.

Suarez leads the National League with 71 RBIs. Gennett, who leads the league with a .328 batting average, has 62.

Matt Carpenter had two hits including a homer for the Cardinals, who have lost a season-high six games in a row at home and now have lost home series to the Reds, Kansas City, Miami and San Diego.

Carpenter led off the last of the first inning with his 18th homer, his first plate appearance since being robbed of a homer by Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton in the seventh inning of their 9-1 victory Friday. Hamilton climbed the center field fence and reached over for the highlight-reel catch.

After a 52-minute rain delay between the first and second innings, St. Louis made it 2-0 in the fourth inning when Kolten Wong doubled, moved to third on Yadier Molina’s groundout and scored on Marcell Ozuna’s nubber in front of the plate.

With Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty out of the game, the Reds rallied after a one-hour, 51-minute rain delay between the fifth and sixth innings. Votto and Gennett each doubled to open the sixth off Mike Mayers to get the Reds within one run at 2-1.

Cincinnati scored four runs in the seventh for a 5-2 lead. Jordan Hicks (3-2) hit Dilson Herrera with a pitch and walked Hamilton to open the inning before Adam Duvall singled to load the bases.

Peraza grounded an infield single off Hicks’ pitching hand to drive in one run and tie the game at 2. After Votto struck out, Gennett singled in a run and Suarez singled in two more.

Votto had a two-run single in the eighth inning. Peraza added another with his fifth hit of the night in the ninth.

Flaherty gave up two hits and three walks in five scoreless innings, leaving after the second rain delay. He struck out five.

Cincinnati starter Luis Castillo gave up two runs and five hits in five innings, with two strikeouts and no walks.

Right-hander Austin Brice (2-2), the third Reds pitcher, picked up the win. He entered the game in the bottom of the sixth with one out and a runner at second base.

Brice got Molina for the second out on a long fly ball to right, which Scott Schebler caught, but Schebler appeared to hurt his shoulder as he hit the wall. He was replaced by Duvall.

Brice then struck out Ozuna swinging to end the threat.

—Field Level Media