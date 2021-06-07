Jesse Winker's third homer lifts Reds over Cardinals

EditorsNote: minor edits

Slideshow ( 33 images )

Jesse Winker hit three homers and drove in six runs as the visiting Cincinnati Reds edged the St. Louis Cardinals 8-7 on Sunday to complete a four-game series sweep.

The Cardinals rallied from a 7-0 deficit to tie the game, but Winker’s ninth-inning homer off closer Alex Reyes decided the game.

The Reds won for the sixth time in their past seven games. The reeling Cardinals have lost five consecutive games and seven of their past eight.

Reds starter Wade Miley struck out eight batters and allowed four hits in five scoreless innings. Reliever Heath Hembree (1-1) got the victory and Lucas Sims earned his sixth save.

Cardinals starting pitcher John Gant allowed seven runs on seven hits and three walks in four innings. Reyes (3-2) took the loss.

Winker’s two-run homer in the first inning gave the Reds an immediate 2-0 lead. His three-run blast in the second inning made it 5-0.

Tyler Stephenson led off the third inning with a single. Shogo Akiyama hit for Tyler Naquin, who exited the game with left hamstring tightness, and stroked a single. Eugenio Suarez’s two-run double made it 7-0.

Miley left after five innings, and the Cardinals rallied to tie the game in the sixth.

Reliever Michael Feliz failed to retire a batter. Nolan Arenado singled and Tyler O’Neill launched a two-run homer.

Edmundo Sosa walked, and singles by Jose Rondon and Andrew Knizner loaded the bases.

Brad Brach relieved Feliz and also failed to get an out. Matt Carpenter hit a two-run double. Edman drove in a run with an infield single and Dylan Carlson walked to reload the bases.

Tejay Antone relieved Brach and got Paul Goldschmidt to line into a double play, but Arenado hit a two-run single to pull the Cardinals even.

After Winker put the Reds up 8-7, the Cardinals threatened in their half of the ninth. Goldschmidt hit a single and Arenado hit a ground-rule double before Sims retired the next three batters to seal the victory.

--Field Level Media