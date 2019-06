Jun 5, 2019; St. Louis, MO, USA; A view of Busch Stadium during a rain delay prior to the start of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The scheduled Wednesday night game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the visiting Cincinnati Reds was postponed due to rain before it ever got started.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Saturday, Aug. 31, extending that weekend series to four games.

The Reds defeated the Cardinals 4-1 on Tuesday, and the teams will finish out the current series, now down to two games, on Thursday afternoon.

