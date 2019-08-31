Reds-Cards postponed; pair of doubleheaders this weekend

Aug 30, 2019; St. Louis, MO, USA; The tarp covers the field as severe weather moves through the area postponing the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium. The game will be played on Sunday night as part of a day night doubleheader. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The game between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals scheduled for Friday night was postponed because of inclement weather, setting up a pair of doubleheaders this weekend in St. Louis.

Saturday was already scheduled to be a doubleheader, with games scheduled for 1:15 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET. Friday’s postponement will now make Sunday a doubleheader day, as well, with games at 1:05 p.m. ET and 7:05 p.m. ET.

Friday’s originally scheduled starters were Trevor Bauer (10-11, 4.34 ERA) for the Reds and Dakota Hudson (13-6, 3.47) for the Cardinals.

According to MLB.com, Hudson will start Game 1 on Saturday followed by Michael Wacha (6-6, 5.24 ERA). The Reds reportedly are set to go with Bauer followed by Tyler Mahle (2-10, 4.93).

—Field Level Media