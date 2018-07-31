Ozuna's 10th-inning homer carries Cards past Rockies

Marcell Ozuna hit a solo homer with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning Monday, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the visiting Colorado Rockies 5-4.

Jedd Gyorko also homered for St. Louis, Matt Carpenter had three hits, and Dakota Hudson (1-0) got his first career victory with one inning of scoreless relief.

Rockies reliever Jake McGee (1-4) got the first out of the 10th inning and went to 1-1 on Ozuna before the left fielder laced a 93 mph fastball over the fence in center to win it for the Cardinals. It was Ozuna’s 13th homer of the season.

Nolan Arenado hit a grand slam for the Rockies, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

The game was scoreless until the fifth inning when the Rockies got to starter Carlos Martinez and reliever Daniel Poncedeleon. Martinez was making his first start after missing 10 days with an oblique strain, and he aggravated the injury in the fifth.

He left with two outs and two runners on, and Poncedeleon came on. Poncedeleon walked Ian Desmond, and then Arenado hit a ball to the hill beyond center field to give the Rockies a 4-0 lead. It was his fifth career grand slam and his 28th home run of the season.

Gyorko’s eighth homer in the bottom of the fifth cut the deficit to 4-1, and then the Cardinals took advantage when Rockies starter Tyler Anderson tired. The lefty had cruised through the first six innings but walked the bases loaded with no outs in the seventh.

Scott Oberg came on and got the first out but walked Harrison Bader to make it 4-2. After a forceout at home, Carpenter tied it with a single up the middle.

The Rockies were coming off a three-game sweep of Oakland in Denver over the weekend to move a season-best 10 games over .500. Colorado came into Monday’s game having gone 23-9 since June 17.

