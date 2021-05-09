Adam Wainwright shines as Cardinals shut out Rockies

Adam Wainwright threw 8 1/3 scoreless innings Sunday as the St. Louis Cardinals blanked the visiting Colorado Rockies 2-0 Sunday to complete their three-game sweep.

Slideshow ( 21 images )

Wainwright (2-3) limited the Rockies to three hits and three walks while improving his career record against the Rockies to 11-1.

Ryan Helsley got the final two outs to record his first save.

Nolan Arenado hit a homer and Yadier Molina had two doubles and an RBI for the Cardinals, who won for the ninth time in 11 games.

Losing pitcher German Marquez allowed two runs (one earned) in six innings on six hits and three walks (two intentional).

The Rockies have lost 14 of 16 road games this season and 25 of their past 29 games at Busch Stadium.

Charlie Blackmon hit a leadoff double in the second inning for the Rockies. Connor Joe drew a walk, but Wainwright ended the threat by coaxing a double-play bouncer back to the mound.

Arenado put the Cardinals up 1-0 with his second-inning solo homer.

Yonathan Daza reached on an error leading off the third inning. Marquez bunted him to second and he took third on Wainwright’s balk. But Wainwright struck out the next two batters to keep the Rockies off the board.

Marquez worked out of trouble in the bottom of the inning. Harrison Bader led off with a single, took second on Wainwright’s bunt and went to third on a groundout.

After walking Dylan Carlson, Marquez struck out Paul Goldschmidt on three pitches to end the threat.

Arenado reached first on an error to lead off the fourth inning and scored on Molina’s one-out double to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead. Marquez avoided further trouble with two more strikeouts.

In the ninth inning, the Rockies spoiled Wainwright’s bid for his 11th career shutout and his 26th complete game. Ryan McMahon hit a one-out and single and Blackmon walked, prompting manager Mike Shildt to summon Helsley.

Joe walked to load the bases, but Josh Fuentes grounded into a game-ending double play.

--Field Level Media