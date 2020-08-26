McBroom's two-out single lifts Royals over Cardinals

Ryan McBroom drove home two runs, including the game-winner, as the visiting Kansas City Royals rallied past the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 Tuesday night

Aug 25, 2020; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Matt Harvey (33) pitches during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

McBroom’s two-out RBI single in the eighth inning off losing pitcher John Gant (0-1) broke a 4-4 tie.

Josh Staumont (1-1), the fifth Royals pitcher, earned the victory. Former Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal earned his seventh save.

Ryan O’Hearn went 3-for-4 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Royals. Starting pitcher Matt Harvey lasted just 2 2/3 innings while allowing four runs on five hits and two walks.

Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright worked seven innings and allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks.

The Royals took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. O’Hearn hit a leadoff single, moved to third on Maikel Franco’s double and scored on McBroom’s groundout.

Wainwright lost control in the third inning while walking Hunter Dozier and Jorge Soler with two outs. O’Hearn lined a RBI single to make it 2-0, and center fielder Harrison Bader’s diving catch on Franco’s liner ended the threat.

The Cardinals responded with a one-out rally in the bottom of the inning. Dylan Carlson hit a single and Bader drew a walk. Both runners moved up on a hit-and-run groundout and scored on Tommy Edman’s two-run double.

Paul Goldschmidt walked, then Brad Miller laced a RBI single into right field. Paul DeJong’s run-scoring infield single pushed the lead to 4-2.

The Royals got a run back in the fifth. Catcher Cam Gallagher smacked a lead-off double and scored on third baseman Edman’s throwing error.

O’Hearn’s solo homer leading off the sixth inning tied the game 4-4.

Dozier led off the eighth inning with a single off Gant, then Franco drew a two-out walk and McBroom’s RBI single made it 5-4.

Yadier Molina hit a potential game-tying double in the bottom of the inning, but DeJong was thrown out trying to score from first.

Bader hit a one-out triple in the bottom of the ninth off Rosenthal, who then hit Kolten Wong with a pitch. But Edman struck out and Goldschmidt grounded out to end the game.

