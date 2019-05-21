US MLB
Royals-Cardinals PPD; split DH on Wednesday

Tuesday night’s game between the visiting Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals was postponed in the afternoon due to a forecast of severe weather conditions.

The game will be made up Wednesday as part of a split doubleheader, with the first game scheduled for 12:15 p.m. CT and the second set for 6:45 p.m.

The two-game interleague series is the only meeting this year between the in-state rivals, who traditionally meet for one series each year.

The Royals haven’t won a series since a three-game sweep of Cleveland from April 12-14, while the Cardinals last won a series against Washington from April 29 to May 2.

