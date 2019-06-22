Pujols homers in St. Louis, but Angels lose

Albert Pujols left plenty of memories while with the St. Louis Cardinals for 11 seasons. He stamped another one on Saturday afternoon in his second game back since signing with the Los Angeles Angels following the 2011 season.

Jun 22, 2019; St. Louis, MO, USA; A general view of Busch Stadium during a rain delay prior to a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Angels. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

Pujols, who has received standing ovations every time he has come to the plate this series, homered in the seventh inning to bring his former hometown fans to their feet once more.

It was one of the few highlights for visiting Los Angeles in its 4-2 loss, but a memorable moment for many who previously watched Pujols win two World Series titles and three National League Most Valuable Player awards with the Cardinals.

The home run by Pujols was the lone blemish against St. Louis right-hander Dakota Hudson (6-3).

He went seven innings, allowing one run and five hits for his eighth consecutive quality start. Hudson struck out six and walked one as the Cardinals improved to 7-0 in his past seven starts, while he improved to 4-0 in that span with a 2.22 ERA.

Marcell Ozuna homered against the Angels for the second straight game, a two-run blast into the third deck in the sixth, stretching the lead to 4-0.

Justin Upton also homered for the Angels, who have lost three straight.

Noe Ramirez started for Los Angeles and threw two shutout innings before Felix Pena (5-2) took over with the game still scoreless. Pena’s throwing error in the fifth inning brought home two runs for the Cardinals.

With runners on first and second and one out, Hudson laid down a bunt and Pena tried to force Yadier Molina at third, but short-hopped his throw and the ball continued into foul territory, allowing Molina and Kolten Wong to score for a 2-0 lead.

The Angels loaded the bases with one out in their half of the third, but Upton popped out to second and Kole Calhoun lined out to first to end the threat.

Hudson then retired nine in a row, striking out Mike Trout, Upton and Calhoun in the sixth inning before Pujols led off the seventh with his 13th home run of the season.

—Field Level Media